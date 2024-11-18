Baku Transparency Platform to assist countries in preparing climate action reports, official says

Baku Transparency Platform to assist countries in preparing climate action reports, official says

+ ↺ − 16 px

The newly-established Baku Transparency Platform will assist countries in preparing their climate action reports, Yalchin Rafiyev, COP29 Lead Negotiator, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister, told journalists on Monday.

He stressed that transparency is a crucial element in the fight against climate change, News.Az reports.Rafiyev explained that every five years, countries are required to submit a national climate action plan outlining their goals and strategies for the next five years. “Biennial transparency reports, which evaluate the effectiveness of these plans, are then submitted every two years. This year, Azerbaijan will submit its first-ever biennial transparency report,” he said.“A number of countries also submitted their biennial climate reports today. This number will increase by the end of this year. Azerbaijan makes great contribution to this issue, which is especially appreciated by the country representatives. To accelerate this process, we have proposed signing the Baku Declaration,” the official noted.He stressed that the document has already been adopted and countries have joined the declaration.“The document calls for technical assistance, training and other activities based on the Baku Transparency Platform to eliminate technical gaps in the preparation of reports in this field by the countries in the coming years,” Rafiyev added.

News.Az