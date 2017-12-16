Baku Transport Agency plans to bring 350 new buses in 1st half of 2018

New buses brought by Çinar Trans LLC to the Azerbaijani capital meet the requirements of the Baku Transport Agency (BNA).

BNA reports that Çinar Trans imported 20 new buses, according to Fineko/abc.az.

"The buses meet the Euro 5 standards. They are equipped with special mechanisms for people with disabilities and passengers with prams. In 2017 Çinar Trans brought 65 buses and plans to bring 85 ones in 2018," BNA said.

In the 1st half of 2018 BNA will deliver 350 buses to Azerbaijan, of which 20 ones with length of 18 m. The new buses will operate mainly in the centre of the city.

The new buses will work in the system of cashless payments. It is planned to transfer 700 buses to this system in the 1st half of 2018.

