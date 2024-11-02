Baku unveils transport management plan for COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

A briefing was held to inform the public about the Transport Management Plan for COP29 in Baku, detailing integrated measures aimed at minimizing traffic during the conference.

The briefing was a collaborative effort between the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company, the Main State Traffic Police Department, and the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA), News.Az reports.At a briefing held at the Baku Stadium, representatives from the participating organizations detailed the measures being implemented to manage the expected influx of visitors, ensuring efficient transportation and convenient movement for both participants and local residents during the conference.Orkhan Mahmudlu, Director of Transport and City Operations at the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company, explained that the unprecedented scale of COP29, the largest event ever hosted by the country, requires a tailored approach to organizational preparations, including the transportation plan. He noted that a dedicated transportation plan and vision were developed between February and September of this year. Orkhan Mahmudlu explained that the plan encompasses elements such as safe and efficient transportation of guests to and from the airport, ensuring smooth movement within the city, and improvements to Baku’s transport infrastructure. He detailed the city’s transportation hubs, the dedicated COP29 fleet of vehicles, including complimentary conference shuttles, hundreds of taxis, and express public buses, along with the rules governing traffic flow in designated COP29 lanes.Anar Rzayev, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA) urged Baku residents to use public transport in anticipation of the large influx of visitors for COP29. He also recommended that those traveling to the airport use the alternative route of the Zigh Highway. Anar Rzayev noted that during COP29, express buses will operate from the airport to both 28 May and Ahmadli metro stations, and that some bus routes will be adjusted; details of this will be announced soon.Namidan Piriyev, Head of the Intelligent Transport Management Centre (ITMC) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), described the entry and exit routes for the city during COP29, noting that while some main streets and avenues may experience temporary restrictions to ensure the safe passage of VIP guests, no roads will be completely closed. He also advised citizens to minimize the use of private vehicles, given the scale of the event.Large-scale monitoring exercises have already been conducted this month to test the COP29 transportation plan and have involved a range of COP29 vehicles, ambulances, fire engines, and hundreds of volunteers, successfully simulated various traffic scenarios.Another traffic monitoring exercise will be held on November 3, from 11:00 to 14:00. This will involve Heydar Aliyev, Istiglaliyyet, Narimanov, Khatai, Tbilisi, Azadliq, and Neftchiler avenues, as well as Lermontov, Teymur Elchin, Niyazi, Nizami, Yusif Safarov, Mikayil Huseynov, Rashid Behbudov, Khagani Rustamov, Pushkin, Abdulla Shaig, Nizami, Izmir, and Bakikhanov streets, and the Mardakan, Zigh, and Airport highways. Drivers are required to use alternative routes and public transportation during this time, due to anticipated traffic restrictions on these roads. The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is set to take place in Azerbaijan from November 11 to 22. This decision was reached during the COP28 plenary session held in Dubai on December 11, 2023.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which was established during the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aims to mitigate harmful human impacts on the climate system. The acronym COP stands for "Conference of the Parties," which denotes the highest decision-making body responsible for overseeing the implementation and effectiveness of the UNFCCC.This upcoming conference presents a crucial opportunity for young voices to contribute to the global climate dialogue, emphasizing the importance of youth engagement in shaping the future of environmental policies and actions.

News.Az