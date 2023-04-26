Baku urges international community to strongly condemn state-level support of terrorism in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The support of terrorism at the state level, which has been used by radical Armenian groups throughout history, must be strongly condemned by the international community, and in order to ensure peace and tranquility in the region, the policy of terrorism should be stopped by Armenia, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

In its statement, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the unveiling of a monument to the terrorist Nemesis operation in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, on April 25 of this year.

“Building this monument with the permission and approval of the relevant government agencies of Armenia, the participation of the Deputy Mayor of Armenia who is a member of the ruling party, as well as other officials in the unveiling ceremony is the promotion of the terrorist policy by Armenia and the propaganda of terrorist acts carried out throughout the history,” the ministry said.

The ministry stated that during the terrorist Nemesis operation targeting the officials of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, as well as the Ottoman Empire, in 1920-1922, along with officials of the Ottoman State, former Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Fatali Khan Khoyski, former Deputy Chairman of the Parliament of Azerbaijan Hasan Bay Aghayev, Former Minister of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan Behbud Khan Javanshir, former Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Nasib Bey Yusifbeyli were killed.

“It is well-known to all that, terrorism promoted in Armenia at the state level, as well as ASALA and other Armenian terrorist organizations committed more than 22 terrorist acts in 235 countries of the world and killed 24 Turkish diplomats in 1970-1980. Since the end of the 1980s, Armenia has committed about 30 large-scale terrorist acts against Azerbaijan, including the bombings of public buses and metro trains, as well as the civilian population has been targeted by terrorists,” said the ministry.

“It is known that ASALA and its sub-branches Arabo and Aramo terrorist groups were closely involved in committing Khojaly genocide against Azerbaijanis. Heroization of Armenian terrorist, ASALA member Hampig Sassounian, who is the murderer of the Turkish diplomat Kemal Arikan, Nazism propaganda’s constitution of an integral part of the state policy in Armenia, the propaganda of SS General Garegin Nzhdeh and Drastamat Kanayan (known as Dro) as a “national hero”, the perpetuation of their names and the promotion of “Nzhdeism” clearly show the true essence of the Armenian regime,” the ministry added.

Azerbaijan’s ministry emphasized that Armenian terrorism, extremism, aggressive separatism, and all forms and manifestations of racial discrimination must be fought decisively without any ambiguity or double standards.

“Such steps by Armenia seriously question the country's alleged “sincerity” and “goodwill” in connection with the ongoing normalization negotiations with Azerbaijan and Türkiye. It should be noted that the path to peace and reconciliation does not lie in the further glorification of crimes and mistakes but in the recognition of them,” the ministry concluded.

News.Az