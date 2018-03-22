Baku urges to stop Armenia's policy of environmental terror

+ ↺ − 16 px

Official Baku has urged to condemn and stop Armenia's policy of deliberate contamination of rivers.

"22 March Worldwaterday availability and management of water is of SDGs. As result of occupation of Azerbaijan's lands including Sarsang reservoir Armenia's policy of water/environmental terror&deliberate contamination of rivers must be condemned/stopped," spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page.

