Baku welcomes announcement of PKK's dissolution

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) expressed its support for the announcement regarding the dissolution of the PKK terrorist organization, as stated in a post on X, News.Az reports.

“We welcome the announcement on dissolution of the PKK, a significant step towards lasting peace and stability. We expect immediate practical steps to be implemented as soon as possible to end the terror menace in the region.

We commend the brotherly Türkiye's leadership for their unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism, fostering security, and promoting stability,” the post read.

News.Az