US tourists arrested after viral monkey zoo stunt in Japan

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Two American nationals have been arrested in Japan after one of them entered a monkey enclosure at a zoo near Tokyo, in an incident linked to a viral attraction featuring a baby macaque named Punch, police said.

The incident took place at Ichikawa City Zoo, where the men allegedly carried out a stunt that was filmed and shared online, drawing attention after the zoo’s baby monkey became an internet sensation, News.Az reports, citing Euro news.

According to police, one of the men, a 24-year-old college student, climbed over a fence and dropped into a dry moat surrounding the enclosure, while another, a 27-year-old singer, filmed the act from outside. The men did not physically approach the animals and were quickly detained by zoo staff.

Authorities said the two suspects are facing charges of obstructing business and initially gave false names when questioned. They were not carrying identification at the time of arrest.

The zoo has recently seen a sharp rise in visitors due to the popularity of Punch, a baby macaque born in July who gained global attention after being photographed holding a plush toy for comfort after being separated from his mother. The viral story has drawn widespread online interest under the hashtag #HangInTherePunch.

Officials have noted growing concerns in Japan over tourist misconduct at popular sites, with previous incidents involving foreign visitors also leading to arrests for trespassing and disruptive behaviour.

News.Az