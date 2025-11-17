Bangladesh court finds former PM Sheikh Hasina guilty of crimes against humanity

Bangladesh court finds former PM Sheikh Hasina guilty of crimes against humanity

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Bangladesh court on Monday convicted ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of crimes against humanity, a verdict that could carry the death penalty.

The 78-year-old, who has been living in exile in India since her ouster in August 2024, did not appear in court despite orders, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Judge Golam Mortuza Mozumder told a packed courtroom that “all the… elements constituting crimes against humanity have been fulfilled.”

The landmark proceedings were broadcast live, capturing the nation’s attention as Bangladesh followed the historic ruling.

News.Az