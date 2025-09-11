Bangladesh records highest single-day toll of 6 dengue deaths

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bangladesh recorded this year's highest single-day toll of six dengue deaths on Thursday, bringing the tally to 145, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said, News.az reports citing CNN.

The data showed 586 more new infections in the past 24 hours as of 8:00 a.m. local time Thursday, raising the total number of cases of the mosquito-borne disease to 36,682 so far this year.

In order to curb the further spread of dengue, Bangladeshi health authorities have strengthened measures to check the breeding of mosquitoes and conduct anti-larval operations.

Bangladesh logged 1,705 dengue-related deaths in 2023, marking the highest annual death toll.

The June-September monsoon period is the season of dengue fever in Bangladesh.

