Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim joins elite club with century in 100th Test

Resuming on 99 overnight, the 38-year-old reached his hundred with a single in the second over of the morning session on day two of the second Test, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Mushfiqur removed his helmet, raised both hands, and dropped to the ground in celebration.

His achievement places him among an exclusive group of cricketers who have scored a century in their 100th Test, joining legends such as Colin Cowdrey (104), Javed Miandad (145), Gordon Greenidge (149), Alec Stewart (105), Inzamam-ul-Haq (184), Ricky Ponting (120 & 143*), Graeme Smith (131), Hashim Amla (134), Joe Root (218), and David Warner (200).