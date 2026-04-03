Mitchell, Strus lead Cavaliers past Warriors 118-111

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Donovan Mitchell scored 25 points and grabbed six rebounds, while Max Strus added 24 points, including a crucial 3-pointer with 54 seconds left, as the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Golden State Warriors 118-111 on Thursday night.

James Harden contributed 19 points and five assists as Cleveland notched their seventh win in nine games during a busy stretch of five games in eight nights, News.Az reports, citing AP.

For the Warriors, Gui Santos and Brandin Podziemski each scored 25 points.

Golden State remained without Stephen Curry for the 27th consecutive game, though his return could come as soon as Sunday. Curry has been rehabbing a right knee injury since January 30 and recently completed his third consecutive 5-on-5 scrimmage. Coach Steve Kerr said Curry and team VP of Player Health Rick Celebrini could decide Friday if he is ready to play against the Rockets.

The game featured tense moments, including a Flagrant 1 foul on Cleveland’s Dennis Schroder with 9:28 left for a hard foul on LJ Cryer. Draymond Green received a technical for shoving Schroder during the play, while Schroder and Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson were each assessed additional technicals.

Kristaps Porzingis added 16 points and seven rebounds for Golden State after sitting out the previous night’s loss to San Antonio. Gary Payton II also returned, matching his career-high 12 rebounds. The Warriors were further bolstered by Gui Santos returning from a pelvic injury and De’Anthony Melton from a sprained thumb.

During the game, Draymond Green passed Larry Smith (6,440) for third place on the Warriors’ career rebounding list.

Up Next:

Cavaliers: Host Indiana on Sunday

Warriors: Host Houston on Sunday night

News.Az