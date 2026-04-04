Explosions hit Russia’s Tolyatti, Taganrog after drone attacks

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Explosions and fires have been reported in multiple Russian cities following alleged overnight drone attacks, according to local sources and social media footage.

In Tolyatti, videos circulating online showed large fires burning near key chemical facilities, including the Togliattikauchuk and KuibyshevAzot plants. Both sites are located close to each other in the industrial region, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The area lies deep inside Russia — roughly 750 kilometers from the border with Ukraine — and has been a repeated target of long-range strikes.

Russian sources claim multiple drones hit the facilities, sparking fires, though the full scale of the damage remains unclear.

Meanwhile, in Taganrog, separate drone strikes earlier this week reportedly damaged two defense-related sites. These include the Atlant-Aero facility and the Beriev Aircraft Plant, where military aircraft are modernized.

According to independent outlet Astra, one civilian was killed and four others injured when a drone struck a residential building in the city.

Taganrog is located near the Sea of Azov, just around 40 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

News.Az