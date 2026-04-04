Germany: Ukraine victory is NATO’s shared goal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany’s foreign minister has said that a Ukrainian victory over Russia is in the shared interest of the NATO, as concerns grow over the alliance’s future.

Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stressed that global security has become more fragile, making unity among allies more important than ever, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He noted that despite political rhetoric, the United States continues to play a major role in supporting Ukraine, while Germany has emerged as Kyiv’s key partner in Europe.

During a recent visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was assured that Berlin would remain one of the strongest contributors of aid.

Wadephul also warned that discussions about a potential U.S. withdrawal from NATO are raising concerns across the alliance, which he described as essential to member states’ security.

News.Az