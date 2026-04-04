Iran executes two over alleged opposition links
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Iran has executed two men accused of ties to an opposition group and involvement in armed attacks.
The individuals were said to be linked to the People's Mojahedin Organisation of Iran, a group banned by Iranian authorities, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
Officials claimed the men had been convicted of carrying out armed operations.
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By Aysel Mammadzada