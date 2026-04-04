Debris from aerial interception hits Oracle building in Dubai
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Authorities responded to a minor incident in Dubai Internet City after debris from an aerial interception fell on the facade of the Oracle building, the Dubai Media Office said.
Officials confirmed that no injuries were reported and the situation was quickly brought under control, News.Az reports, citing Gulf News.
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Earlier, authorities also dealt with a similar incident in Dubai Marina, where debris from an aerial interception struck the façade of a building.
Again, officials confirmed that the situation was contained, with no injuries or fire reported.
By Nijat Babayev