Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Walgreens rise premarket; Exxon Mobil falls

Here are some of the biggest premarket US stock movers today:Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) stock rose 3.4% after the investment bank beat third-quarter expectations, with Global Banking & Markets a key driver of the strong performance, generating quarterly net revenues of $8.55 billion.Boeing (NYSE:BA) stock rose 0.8% after the aerospace giant entered a credit agreement worth $10 billion with a consortium of banks, but also filed a registration statement with the U.S. markets regulator that will allow it to raise up to $25 billion through an offering of various debt securities and classes of stock.Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) stock rose 2.5% after the second-largest US bank posted net profit per share that topped expectations despite slipping compared to the prior year, as higher investment banking fees helped it offset a slight year-on-year decline in net interest income.Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) stock rose 6.3% after the pharmacy chain operator said on Tuesday it would shut 1,200 stores over the next three years, as well as narrowly beat Wall Street's lowered estimates for fourth-quarter adjusted profit.Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) stock soared 23% after the chipmaker announced that it will receive significant financial support, with $750 million proposed from the U.S. Department of Commerce under the CHIPS and Science Act and another $750 million in new financing from a consortium led by Apollo, The Baupost Group, Fidelity, and Capital Group.Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) stock fell 4.7% after Goldman Sachs downgraded its stance on the e-commerce company to ‘sell’ from ‘neutral’, citing persistent challenges in growth and competitiveness.Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) stocks all fell over 2%, tracking sharp declines in crude prices as supply concerns eased after a media report said Israel is willing to not strike Iranian oil targets.Trump Media & Technology (NASDAQ:DJT) stock rose 9%, continuing the previous session’s sharp gains when more than 57 million shares exchanged hands, in the busiest day for the stock since July 15 -- the first trading day after an attempted assassination of the Republican presidential candidate at a rally in Pennsylvania.Ericsson (BS:ERICAs) stock rose 10% after the Swedish telecom equipment maker posted better-than-expected third quarter results, driven by a strong performance in its networks business, particularly in North America.

