Bank of England keeps rates on hold, warns against assumptions for cuts in face of uncertainty

Bank of England keeps rates on hold, warns against assumptions for cuts in face of uncertainty

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Bank of England held interest rates at 4.5% and warned against assumptions that they would be cut over its next few meetings as it grappled with deep uncertainty hanging over the British and world economies, News.az reports citing Reuters.

Noting the escalation of global trade tensions kicked off by the United States, the Monetary Policy Committee voted 8-1 to keep rates on hold with only external member Swati Dhingra voting for a quarter-point cut.

News.Az