Bank of Russia lowers dollar rate to 82.63 rubles for June 20

The Bank of Russia set the official dollar rate at 82.6282 rubles for June 20, down 4.41 rubles against the previous indicator.

The official euro rate was lowered by 4.21 rubles to 89.0914 rubles. The official yuan rate is fixed at 11.1652 rubles, down 63 kopecks.The Central Bank said on June 13 that it would fix official dollar and euro rates against the ruble on the basis of reports of banks on results of transactions in the over-the-counter currency market.

News.Az