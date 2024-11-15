Bank of Russia sets dollar rate at 100 rubles for November 16-18
@The Central Bank of Russian Federation
The Bank of Russia set the official dollar rate at 99.9971 rubles for November 16-18, up 98 kopecks against the previous indicator, News.az reports citing TASS.
The official euro rate was increased by 1.21 rubles to 105.7072 rubles. The official yuan rate is fixed at 13.7992 rubles, up fourteen kopecks.
The Central Bank said on June 13 that it would fix official dollar and euro rates against the ruble on the basis of reports of banks on results of transactions in the over-the-counter currency market.
