Barama supports schoolchildren under “Build your future” project

“Barama” Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center of “Azercell Telecom” LLC continues its active participation in the projects and events aimed at the development of education in the country and supporting the youth in building a successful career.

This time, the Center acts as a partner of the project “Build your future: Career planning and development at schools” organized by “Junior Achievement Azerbaijan” with the financial support of «Chevron Khazar» LTD.

The purpose of the project is to inform the participants about the needs of the contemporary labor market, various occupations and business world, and support them in choosing a specialty which is in line with their skills and interests and determining their career path in a rational manner. 30 schoolchildren joining the event visited “Barama” Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center in the framework of the project. They got acquainted with the activities of the Center and were informed about the projects conducted with the start-ups and young fellows so far. The representatives of the Center also discussed the possibilities of a successful career, emerging specializations, the importance of vocational education, work ethics and values at the workplace, as well as the role of the innovations in the current labor market. The meeting ended with the Q/A session where Barama representatives answered various questions of the schoolchildren. Carried out every year since 2015 with the support of the Ministry of Education, the project has attracted hundreds of schoolchildren in Baku to the training program “Rational career”.

It is worth noting that “Barama” Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center conducted a number of interesting projects for schoolchildren with the view to upgrading their knowledge and skills. Organization of workshops and training events, summer-winter school programs and supporting schoolchildren in preparation for Olympiads are among the major fields of the activity of the Center.

