Barcelona lost to Villarreal in their first match as champions

The match of the 37th round of the Spanish Football Championship between Barcelona and Villarreal has ended, News.Az informs.

The visitors won with a minimal advantage of 3:2. Already in the fourth minute, Ayoze Perez put the visitors ahead, then in the first half, the "blue garnets" scored twice, with Lamin Yamal and Fermin Lopez scoring.

At the beginning of the second half, Santi Comesaña equalized the score, and Tajon Buchanan, who came on as a substitute, brought victory to the "yellow submarine". Let us recall that Barcelona was playing its first match as La Liga champions, and Villarreal guaranteed itself a place in the Champions League for next season.


