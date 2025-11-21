Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao: Team news, lineups, and match preview

+ ↺ − 16 px

Barcelona will return to Camp Nou on Saturday for the first time in over two years to host Athletic Bilbao in a crucial La Liga clash. A win could see the Catalan giants move top of the table on goal difference, pending Real Madrid’s result against Eibar on Sunday.

Barcelona will be boosted by the return of teen star Lamine Yamal, who has recovered from minor groin surgery. However, key players Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Pedri remain sidelined, and Frenkie de Jong is suspended. Marc Casado is expected to step into midfield if his groin issue allows, while winger Raphinha is fit again and goalkeeper Joan Garcia is set to start after overcoming a knee injury. The predicted Barcelona starting lineup is Joan Garcia; Eric Garcia, Araujo, Cubarsi, Balde; Casado, Olmo, Lopez; Yamal, Lewandowski, Rashford, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Athletic Bilbao will miss Inaki Williams, Unai Eguiluz, and Maroan Sannadi due to injuries, with Benat Prados out long-term following a torn ACL. Yeray Alvarez is serving a 10-month ban for a failed drug test. Attacking midfielder Oihan Sancet has returned to training, and star winger Nico Williams is expected to start after scoring on his return from injury.

Saturday’s match marks the reopening of Camp Nou following a €1.5 billion renovation delayed by construction issues. The stadium currently holds 45,401 spectators, with full capacity expected to reach 105,000 once renovations are complete. Barcelona will also host Eintracht Frankfurt at Camp Nou in the Champions League on December 9.

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick is looking to improve defensive solidity while reigniting his attack, which has struggled in the early season. The team has conceded 15 goals in nine games but showed promise in a 4-2 win over Celta Vigo, where Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick. Athletic Bilbao full-back Inigo Lekue emphasized the importance of containing Yamal, describing him as a player “who can make a difference,” while lamenting that away fans will be unable to attend due to incomplete stadium sections.

Historically, Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao have faced each other 244 times, with Barcelona winning 124 matches, Bilbao winning 80, and 40 ending in draws. Barcelona has won nine of the last 11 La Liga encounters with Athletic, including a 3-0 victory in Bilbao in May 2025. Bilbao’s last league win over Barcelona came in August 2019.

Saturday’s clash promises a high-stakes encounter as Barcelona chases the La Liga summit and Bilbao looks to continue its mixed start to the season.

News.Az