Baz Luhrmann to adapt “Master And Margarita”

Currently prepping to direct his untitled Elvis Presley project at Warner Bros. Pictures, filmmaker Baz Luhrmann is already lining up his next effort – securing

A passion project for Luhrmann who is eyeing it as a possible directorial vehicle, the work is considered one of the masterpieces of the 20th century – a space and time-spanning love story with elements of Faust and the Crucifixion mixed into a devastating satire of Soviet society.

Written in the darkest period of Stalin’s regime and banned in the author’s lifetime, a censored edition was finally published in 1960 and became a worldwide literary phenomenon – selling over 100 million copies worldwide.

Natalia Rogal, Svetlana Migunova-Dali and Grace Loh will produce. The film comes as Luhrmann’s Broadway musical based on his “Moulin Rouge” has become the biggest Broadway hit in years – grossing more than $2 million per week. Luhrmann’s Elvis project begins production in February in Australia.

