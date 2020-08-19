Beauty of Ismayilli to the "Waltz" of Yevgeny Grinko

A video dedicated to the sights and nature of the Ismayilli region has been prepared.

The video is presented against the background of the composition "Waltz", written and performed on the piano by the famous Russian musician Yevgeny Grinko.

In the video demonstrating the tourist potential of the Ismayilli district, the music of the Russian composer is performed on the piano by Javanshir Abdullaev, a student of the Children's Art School named after Fazil Azimov.

