Beginning of the Great return - Aghali village (ANALYTICS)

After the beginning of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict over Armenia's territorial claims against Azerbaijan, about 800,000 Azerbaijanis were forced to flee their native lands.

During the 30-year occupation, IDPs lived in temporary settlements set up by the Azerbaijani government, waiting for the day when their lands would be liberated.

Finally, the anti-terrorist operation launched by Azerbaijan on September 27, 2020, ended the longing of about 1 million IDPs.

During the 44-day war, the Azerbaijani army under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief succeeded day by day on the battlefield, and at the end of 44 days, the ancient Azerbaijani lands were liberated from occupation.

The Great Return program was launched immediately after the war, comprehensive measures are being taken to achieve the goals, and multi-purpose logistic projects, "smart city", and "smart village" projects are being successfully implemented through the use of modern technologies.

Great return to the liberated territories is one of the top priorities envisaged in "Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities on the Socio-Economic Development" approved under the executive order signed by President Ilham Aliyev on February 2, 2021.

Settlement in liberated territories will be carried out in 4 stages. The first stage is demining, and damage assessment, and the second stage is the formation of infrastructure, as well as the creation of a special network to ensure access to utilities. The third stage is the construction of social and administrative buildings, and the fourth stage is the return and settlement of citizens to their ancestral homes.

On July 19, 2022, a great return to Karabakh, the first stage of the resettlement of residents started. First residents of Azerbaijan's Aghali village returned to their native land.

A total of 41 families, consisting of 201 people, have already been resettled to Aghali village of Azerbaijan’s Zangilan district.

