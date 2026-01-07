Beijing may intervene in Meta’s $2.5B Manus AI deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese authorities are reportedly considering intervention in Meta Platforms’ $2.5 billion acquisition of AI start-up Manus, amid concerns over a potential “brain drain” of Chinese tech talent.

Manus, known for releasing the world’s first general AI agent in March 2025, relocated from Beijing and Wuhan to Singapore last summer. Officials worry the move could set a precedent for other Chinese AI start-ups to shift operations abroad, possibly breaching technology export controls, News.Az reports, citing SCMP.

The deal has excited investors, offering a rare high-profile exit, but Beijing’s Ministry of Commerce and other authorities are reviewing whether action is needed to prevent Chinese AI expertise from leaving the country. Meta and Manus have not commented.

News.Az