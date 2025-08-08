Beijing opens world’s first 4S humanoid robot store

+ ↺ − 16 px

China has launched the world’s first 4S store for humanoid and intelligent robots, called Robot Mall, on the opening day of the 10th World Robot Conference in Beijing on Friday.

Located within a robotics industrial park in Yizhuang, the store displays more than 50 robots across seven key categories, including medical, industrial, bionic, and humanoid, according to the state-run Global Times, News.Az reports.

The four-level store follows the "4S" model—Sales, Spare parts, Service, Survey—offering full-cycle support from selection to maintenance and after-sales feedback.

Robots showcased include dancing robotic dogs, humanoid robots dispensing traditional Chinese medicine, and robots that can flip pancakes, brew coffee, shoot basketballs, paint, or overcome obstacle courses. There is even an Albert Einstein replica.

The store's debut coincides with the 2025 World Robot Conference being held from Aug. 8 to 12, showcasing more than 1,500 products and debuting 100 from over 200 domestic and international companies.

News.Az