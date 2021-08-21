News.az
Tag:
Humanoid Robot
Hyundai steps into humanoid robot race, challenges Tesla
06 Jan 2026-14:30
Chinese robot walks 66 miles in 3 days, sets record
24 Nov 2025-19:41
Xpeng shares jump to three-year high on humanoid robot progress
11 Nov 2025-13:26
Humanoid robots play world’s first 5v5 soccer match in China
14 Aug 2025-15:02
Beijing opens world’s first 4S humanoid robot store
08 Aug 2025-21:57
Amazon to test humanoid robots to take over delivery jobs
05 Jun 2025-14:11
China opens first humanoid robot training base
22 Jan 2025-18:28
China aims to lead in humanoid robots, using its succesful EV strategy
23 Aug 2024-19:01
Humanoid robots in space: the next frontier
28 Dec 2023-10:39
'Tesla Bot': Elon Musk says they are working on humanoid robots
21 Aug 2021-14:43
