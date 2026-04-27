Beijing slams US sanctions on Chinese firms, vows countermeasures

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China on Monday criticized new US sanctions targeting Chinese companies, describing them as “illicit” and pledging to protect the interests of its domestic firms.

“China always opposes unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told journalists in Beijing, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The remarks followed a US Treasury announcement on Friday introducing new Iran-related sanctions, along with a general license permitting the wind-down of transactions involving Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Refinery Co.

US State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said the measures are part of broader efforts to curb what Washington describes as Iran’s illicit oil trade.

The sanctions also targeted a major independent Chinese refinery—often referred to as “teapot” refineries, which are primarily located in China’s eastern Shandong province—as well as nearly 40 additional entities.

Lin Jian urged Washington to “abandon the wrong practice of abusive sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction,” adding that China “will firmly safeguard the lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies.”

News.Az