Beijing strongly opposes joint drills of Japan, Taiwan coast guards

+ ↺ − 16 px

Beijing on Friday expressed strong protest against Japan over the joint exercises of Japanese and Taiwanese coast guards, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“We are strongly dissatisfied and strongly oppose Japan's joint maritime manoeuvres with the Taiwan region,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said.The spokesman stressed that Beijing urges Japan to uphold the one-China principle, immediately correct its mistakes and not support pro-Taiwan separatist forces.Japanese and Taiwanese coast guards have conducted a joint search and rescue drill, with one of the island's vessels recently making a refueling stop in Japan.The refueling stop was made as part of the Taiwan coast guard's high seas patrol mission to protect fishing boats. A similar stop was made by a Taiwanese vessel in Japan last year.The patrol vessel, which departed from Kaohsiung Port on June 21, is expected to return to Taiwan on Aug. 14.

News.Az