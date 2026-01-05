+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s support for the “One China” principle and Beijing’s position on Taiwan is a natural continuation of Baku’s long-standing foreign policy doctrine. This approach is grounded in strict adherence to international law, respect for state sovereignty and territorial integrity, and non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries.

For Azerbaijan, this position is neither a diplomatic formality nor a response to current circumstances. It is a deeply held conviction shaped by decades of its own experience with the occupation of part of its national territory. Azerbaijan understands the cost of justice — and the cost of its absence. As a result, it consistently opposes double standards and the politicization of territorial disputes, which global experience has shown lead not to resolution, but to prolonged conflicts and new security threats.

In Baku, the Taiwan issue is regarded as an internal matter of the People’s Republic of China, in line with international legal norms and the official position of the United Nations. The “One China” principle is enshrined in UN Resolution 2758 and is recognized by the vast majority of countries worldwide.

Even states that openly compete with China do not formally challenge this principle. The United States, for example, officially recognizes “One China” but in practice uses the Taiwan issue as a tool of pressure and containment against Beijing. By providing military support to the island, Washington creates a persistent point of tension that serves as a means of influence within its broader economic and technological rivalry with China.

In December 2025, the United States notified Congress of a record $11.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan, including 82 HIMARS systems, 420 ATACMS missiles, strike drones, and other offensive weapons. It was the largest deal of its kind. Its implications are clear: escalation could deepen into acute confrontation. Experience in other regions shows that external arms supplies rarely enhance security and almost always increase the risk of conflict.

Against the backdrop of rising external pressure, China launched large-scale military exercises known as “Justice Mission – 2025” on December 30. All branches of the armed forces were involved, live-fire drills were conducted, and navigation and flight restrictions were imposed in several areas. These measures signaled that Beijing is prepared to defend its sovereignty and will not allow external actors to use Taiwan as leverage. In effect, a strategy is being deployed to provoke a reaction from China and then portray Beijing as destabilizing the situation — opening the way for further restrictions and pressure. In such moments, the position of partners becomes especially significant, and Azerbaijan has taken a principled, consistent, and predictable stance.

Baku has repeatedly stated that any attempt to interfere in China’s internal affairs or exploit the Taiwan issue for geopolitical maneuvering undermines global stability and threatens security in the Asia-Pacific region. President Ilham Aliyev has voiced this position both in bilateral meetings and at international forums. During talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tianjin in September 2025, Aliyev reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s support for Beijing on Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Xinjiang, noting that Baku had been among the first to condemn the elections held in Taiwan. In April of last year, during Aliyev’s visit to China, the Taiwan issue again featured prominently, with both sides declaring their unwavering support for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. They also emphasized cooperation in combating terrorism, extremism, and separatism — threats that are equally sensitive for both countries.

In an interview with CGTN, Aliyev reiterated Baku’s position: “We firmly support the ‘One China’ policy and support each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The joint statement on comprehensive strategic partnership reflects the breadth of our plans and our solidarity on key issues.” On December 30, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry again officially reaffirmed this stance. Spokesman Aykhan Hajizada stated: “Azerbaijan does not recognize the independence of Taiwan and advocates the peaceful settlement of any disagreements on the basis of international law and respect for the territorial integrity of states.”

Relations between Azerbaijan and China continue to expand politically, economically, and in infrastructure development. China is now one of Baku’s key partners in the East–West and North–South transport corridors, and Azerbaijan occupies an important place within the Belt and Road Initiative — the largest infrastructure project of the 21st century. Beijing is interested in the Caspian region’s transit potential, the prospective Zangezur corridor, and energy cooperation. For its part, Baku is actively diversifying its foreign economic ties and strengthening its role across Eurasia. This convergence of interests makes the partnership natural and in need of no additional justification. By supporting China, Azerbaijan is not positioning itself against any other country. It is acting in line with the same principles it invoked when demanding respect for its own territorial integrity. This reflects the logic of a state that believes the international order can only be sustainable when norms are applied equally to all. Baku rejects double standards — both toward itself and toward its partners — and seeks to act as a responsible and independent participant in international affairs. Today, Taiwan is being used against China in much the same way Karabakh was once used against Azerbaijan — as a lever of external influence. Baku’s principled stance is therefore seen in Beijing not merely as diplomatic courtesy, but as a sign of trust and strategic reliability. China views Azerbaijan as a partner that does not shift its position under pressure or changing circumstances. In an era of growing competition among centers of power, such predictability has become increasingly rare. China has many partners, but not all are prepared to speak clearly and without hesitation. Azerbaijan is among those that have done so. This is not simply a diplomatic gesture, but a political choice shaped by historical experience, the pursuit of justice, and the conviction that international law has meaning only when it is applied consistently. For that reason, Azerbaijan’s support for the “One China” policy represents a contribution to stability, the reduction of global escalation risks, and the strengthening of a multipolar world order in which the sovereignty of every state matters. Baku is demonstrating that real strength lies not in blocs, but in principles, and that those who adhere to principles are the ones who ultimately shape the future of international relations.

News.Az