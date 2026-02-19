Yandex metrika counter

Belarus ambassador visits Azerbaijan's Aghdam, eyes joint projects

Source: Belarusian Embassy in Azerbaijan

Belarusian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dmitry Pinevich visited the city of Aghdam.

During the visit, he toured the Aghdam Industrial Park, News.Az reports, citing the Belarusian Embassy in Baku.

The Belarusian diplomat and Azerbaijani officials also reviewed potential joint projects between the two countries in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

