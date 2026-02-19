Belarus ambassador visits Azerbaijan's Aghdam, eyes joint projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belarusian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dmitry Pinevich visited the city of Aghdam.

During the visit, he toured the Aghdam Industrial Park, News.Az reports, citing the Belarusian Embassy in Baku.

The Belarusian diplomat and Azerbaijani officials also reviewed potential joint projects between the two countries in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

Source: Belarusian Embassy in Azerbaijan

