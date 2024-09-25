Belarus General Staff chief arrives in Azerbaijan for ADEX exhibition

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chief of the General Staff of the Belarusian Armed Forces – First Deputy Defense Minister, Major General Pavel Muraveiko arrived in Baku on Wednesday to participate in the 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan Defense International Exhibition ADEX.

The visit is taking place at the invitation of Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the Defense Ministry's press service told News.Az. Within the the visit, it is planned to discuss the current state and prospects of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus.

News.Az