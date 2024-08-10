Belarus moves Iskander and Polonez systems to Ukraine border

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belarus has been instructed to "reinforce" areas near the border with Ukraine, including Iskanders and MLRS. This follows Lukashenka's claims of allegedly destroying air targets over Belarus, News.Az reports citing UNN .

Following today's statements by Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka, Belarus is reinforcing troop groups in areas near the border with Ukraine, including sending Iskanders and MLRS, as stated by Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin, as quoted by the Belarusian Ministry of Defense."The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces gave instructions to strengthen the grouping of troops on the Gomel and Mozyr tactical directions. (...) Military units of the Special Operations Forces, ground forces, missile forces, including Polonez missile systems and Iskander systems, were ordered to march to the designated areas. They have also built up forces and means of air defense, missile defense and aviation. We are closely monitoring the situation and are ready to respond to any changes," Hrenin said.We should add that the Gomel region and Mozyr district are located near the border with Ukraine.Lukashenko said that on August 9, air defense forces allegedly "destroyed" several air targets over the territory of Belarus, allegedly from Ukraine.

News.Az