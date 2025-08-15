Belarus receives new Su-30SM2 fighter jets from Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Belarusian army has acquired a new batch of Su-30SM2, a modern multi-role military aircraft from Russia, the country's defense ministry announced.

The aircraft are being delivered as part of military-technical cooperation between Minsk and Moscow, the ministry said, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Andrei Rachkov, Chief of Staff of Belarus' Air Force, said the modernized Su-30SM features nearly triple the target detection range of its predecessor, new avionics, navigation tools and enhanced weaponry, including guided missiles and bombs.

Belarus received the first batch of the upgraded aircraft earlier this year, and pilots are training with them and conducting air defense missions, Rachkov said.

