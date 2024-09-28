Belarus, Russia set to finalize security treaty with nuclear clause

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belarus and Russia are on track to sign a security guarantees treaty that will include provisions concerning nuclear weapons, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov stated.

He said the countries are looking to conclude the agreement by the 25th anniversary of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, which will come in December, News.Az reports, citing TASS. "The draft of the treaty has been almost finalized by now. We have held a number of consultations with the Russian Foreign Ministry, of course, taking into account the opinion of all interested military agencies, as well as agencies that are responsible for security issues," Ryzhenkov said.He mentioned that Belarus hosts nuclear weapons."All our neighbors know about it, as they are building up their military muscle on the border of Belarus, but not making the next step because nuclear weapons are an irritant that can hold off any big blow," said the minister.Earlier this week, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said the country would use nuclear weapons in case of a NATO attack on Belarus.

News.Az