Belarus to introduce visa-free regime for 35 European countries

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has endorsed a proposal to waive visas for citizens of 35 European countries traveling via all road and railway checkpoints, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.

“In a bid to demonstrate Belarus's openness and commitment to good-neighborliness, as well as to facilitate people-to-people contacts and improve freedom of movement, Lukashenko supported the initiative put forth by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other state bodies,” the statement read.The visa waiver will come into effect on July 19. Starting from this date, citizens of the listed European countries will be able to enter and exit Belarus through all land and air international checkpoints with valid travel documents. They will be permitted to stay in Belarus for up to 30 days from the date of entry. This new rule will be in place until December 31, 2024.List of countries covered by the new rules on visa-free entry to Belarus through road and rail border crossings includes: Austria, Andorra, Belgium, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Vatican, the United Kingdom, Hungary, Greece, Denmark, Ireland, Iceland, Spain, Italy, Cyprus, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, North Macedonia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Finland, France, Germany, Croatia, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Sweden, Estonia (including stateless persons permanently residing in Estonia).

