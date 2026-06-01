Lukashenko accuses Pashinyan of “lying to his people” over gas transit plans

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Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has questioned statements by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan regarding plans to construct a new transit gas pipeline through Armenia, suggesting that the proposals may not be realistic.

Speaking to journalists after the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit in Astana, Lukashenko referred to Pashinyan’s comments that Armenia could benefit from future pipeline transit revenues, News.Az reports, citing News Armenia.

“I recently heard Pashinyan’s statement: ‘Through us, pipelines will pass, and we will be paid in gas. There will be plenty of gas and money,’” Lukashenko said, according to BELTA. “Listen, when will that even happen — that is the question.”

“People do not go into the details. Where will the pipelines come from? I would like to know why he is lying to his people. What pipelines, where will they come from, who will provide this gas, and what money will there be?” he added.

Lukashenko also noted that Russia currently supplies natural gas to Armenia duty-free at a price significantly below market rates in other regions.

“150–160 dollars per thousand cubic metres (for Armenia — BELTA note). In the EU, natural gas costs 550–650 dollars per thousand cubic metres,” he said. “That is just natural gas, I am not talking about anything else. That is the benefit — if we are talking about money.”

News.Az