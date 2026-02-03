Yandex metrika counter

Belgian court orders Ryanair to halt some marketing tactics

A Belgian court has ordered low-cost airline Ryanair to stop certain commercial and marketing practices in a case brought by a local consumer association.

The Brussels enterprise court ruled that Ryanair must end practices such as advertising discounts based on misleading reference prices, creating false urgency about limited seat availability and failing to clearly disclose baggage fees for all legs of a journey, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The case was filed by Belgian consumer group TestAchats. However, the court did not ban some other disputed practices, including charging for large cabin baggage or requiring parents to pay to sit next to their children.

Under the ruling, Ryanair could face a fine of 5,000 euros per day if it fails to comply.

The decision follows wider regulatory pressure across Europe, where authorities have increasingly targeted the airline’s pricing model, which relies on low base fares combined with paid add-ons.

Ryanair and TestAchats did not immediately comment on the ruling. The airline is also appealing separate fines recently imposed in Italy and Spain related to competition and consumer rights issues.

 
 
 

