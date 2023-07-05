Belgian MP visits Azerbaijan's Alat Free Economic Zone

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his official visit to Azerbaijan, Member of the Chamber of Representatives of the Belgian Federal Parliament Michael Freilich has toured the Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ), News.Az reports.

At the meeting with the senior management of the Alat Free Economic Zone Authority, the MP was briefed about the AFEZ’s strategic geographical location, unique legislative framework, as well as industrial land plots with ready-to-use off-site and on-site infrastructure and utilities, and the fiscal and non-fiscal incentives package for the investors.

Michael Freilich got acquainted with the business environment created for the investors.

News.Az