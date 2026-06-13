Mayor of Lebanon's Ar-Rihan municipality killed in Israeli strike
- 13 Jun 2026 13:04
- 13 Jun 2026 13:17
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- Middle East
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Source: AFP
Ali Badie, the mayor of Ar-Rihan municipality, has been killed in an Israeli attack on the area in the Jezzine district of southern Lebanon, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
The circumstances of the killing were not immediately available.
By Nijat Babayev