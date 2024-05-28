Belgium, Ukraine ink 10-year security agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belgium and Ukraine have signed a 10-year security agreement providing for the allocation of 977 million euros and the delivery of 30 F-16 jets to Kyiv by the end of 2028, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told journalists, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"Belgium and Ukraine have signed a security agreement, it provides for the allocation of at least 977 million euros in military aid to Ukraine," he said. The agreement also provides for "the deployment of 30 Belgian F-16 jets by 2028."The prime minister emphasized that "the agreement provides for ensuring military supplies to Ukraine within the next 10 years." The document stipulates that in addition to the transfer of jets, Belgium will expand deliveries of armored vehicles, sea drones, firearms and ammunition, as well as train Ukrainian soldiers.Belgium has been training Ukrainian pilots and technicians to maintain F-16 jets. Earlier, Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib said that Belgium expects to start supplying F-16 jets as soon as it receives new F-35 jets ordered from the US in 2018. Those deliveries have been delayed, and as of now, Belgium will receive the first jet or two in late 2024 or early 2025.

