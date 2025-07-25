+ ↺ − 16 px

Beloved Food Network star Anne Burrell died by suicide, according to an official ruling from the New York Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The 54-year-old chef and television personality was found unresponsive in the shower of her Brooklyn home on June 17, 2025. Emergency responders declared her dead at the scene.

The cause of death was listed as “acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, cetirizine, ethanol, and amphetamine”—a mixture of over-the-counter antihistamines, alcohol, and prescription ADHD medication. Multiple pill bottles were reportedly found nearby, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The news came as a devastating shock to her friends, fans, and the culinary community. Just a day before her death, Burrell had taken part in a comedy improv show at Second City New York, where those present described her as lively, outgoing, and cheerful—true to her usual self.

Burrell rose to national fame with her distinctive spiky blonde hair and energetic presence, especially on the long-running show Worst Cooks in America, which she hosted for 27 seasons. She also appeared on Iron Chef America, Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, Chef Wanted, and Chopped, becoming a household name over the last two decades.

Originally from upstate New York, Burrell trained at the Culinary Institute of America and worked in some of New York City’s most prestigious restaurants before turning to television. She also wrote two bestselling cookbooks: Cook Like a Rock Star and Own Your Kitchen, both of which showcased her accessible approach to home cooking.

The Food Network released a tribute shortly after her death, calling her “a remarkable person and culinary talent” who inspired millions with her skill, humor, and authenticity. Fans have taken to social media to express their heartbreak and to share memories of learning to cook under her virtual guidance.

Burrell is survived by her husband Stuart Claxton, stepson Javier, mother Marlene, and siblings Jane and Ben. Her final appearance on Worst Cooks in America is scheduled to air posthumously on July 28, 2025.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or emotional distress, help is available. In India, Tele MANAS is a government-supported mental health service offering free counseling and support. In other countries, please contact your local mental health helpline.

News.Az