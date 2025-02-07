Bering Air plane carrying 10 people goes missing over Alaska

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Bering Air caravan with 10 people aboard reportedly went missing over Alaska.

Crews in Nome, Alaska, are conducting search and rescue operations after the plane disappeared from radar.

Alaska State Troopers were contacted around 4 p.m. local time that the flight, which was traveling from Unalakleet to Nome, was overdue to land and had gone missing, according to a statement from the Alaska Department of Public Safety.

There were nine passengers and a pilot onboard.

"The aircraft was 12 miles offshore transiting from Unalakleet to Nome when its position was lost," the U.S. Coast Guard Alaska maritime region said on X.

The Nome Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post that it was conducting an active ground search but that, due to weather and visibility, its crews were unable to search by air.

A C-130 Coast Guard plane was planning to scope the area, and the Air Force was planning to provide flight support but the plane has not yet been located.

