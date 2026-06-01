How Palantir AI helps Ukraine bypass Russian air defenses - VIDEO

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Ukraine is deploying a highly sophisticated artificial intelligence system to orchestrate massive, synchronized kamikaze drone strikes deep behind Russian lines.

Operating from hidden command posts, Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) is utilizing PRISMA—a cutting-edge software platform developed by American data analytics giant Palantir. The technology effectively transforms the chaos of aerial combat into a precise mathematical model, allowing operators to simultaneously coordinate thousands of long-range drones, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

❗️Ukraine's intelligence uses Palantir AI to strike deep behind Russian lineshttps://t.co/a9BsWOUAQ6 pic.twitter.com/sDhnTD04iS — RBC-Ukraine (@NewsUkraineRBC) June 1, 2026

The PRISMA system acts as a digital brain for Ukraine's drone fleet. Rather than just guiding the aircraft toward a target, the AI constantly analyzes vast data streams in seconds to find vulnerabilities in enemy airspace.

The software dynamically recalculates flight trajectories by tracking:

Radar Blind Spots: The exact coverage zones and limitations of Russian radar networks.

Previous Interceptions: Where prior waves of drones were shot down, indicating high-risk zones.

Fire Density: The concentration of anti-aircraft systems and electronic warfare jamming on specific routes.

By synthesizing this data, the AI maps out optimal pathways in real time. If a leading drone is intercepted, the system instantly identifies the gap in Russian defenses and routes the trailing wave of drones directly through it.

A Decentralized, Invisible Network

Recognizing that these high-tech command centers are prime targets for Russian retaliation, Ukrainian intelligence has heavily decentralized its operations.

Built for Survivability: The PRISMA software is not tied to any single location or computer system. Instead, operators are dispersed across dozens of secret, cloaked monitoring centers throughout the country. If one node is compromised or destroyed, the remaining centers seamlessly absorb the data feed and maintain full control of the airborne drones.

Deep-Strike Successes Mounting

The AI-driven strategy is already yielding significant results on the battlefield. Just a day prior, Ukrainian forces successfully struck the massive Saratov oil refinery along the Volga region, a critical fuel supply hub for the Russian military.

This followed a massive coordinated raid on May 30, where Ukrainian drones struck 23 separate military and logistics facilities across Russia and occupied Crimea, which included destroying a training ground belonging to a Russian brigade.

News.Az