BESI sees sharp jump in fourth-quarter orders
BE Semiconductor Industries (BESI), one of Europe’s largest suppliers of chip assembly equipment, on Monday reported a preliminary rise in fourth-quarter orders.
The Dutch company said orders for the final quarter of 2025 are expected to reach €250 million ($292 million), up from €174.7 million in the third quarter and €128 million in the second quarter, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
"Order strength ... was principally due to a broad-based increase in bookings by Asian subcontractors for 2.5D data center applications and renewed capacity purchases by leading photonics customers," BESI said in a statement.
The company makes the machines that pick up chips and bond them onto boards or other chips. It supplies subcontractors that assemble the final hardware for chip designers like NVIDIA and AMD.