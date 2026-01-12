Yandex metrika counter

BESI sees sharp jump in fourth-quarter orders

BE Semiconductor Industries (BESI), one of Europe’s largest suppliers of chip assembly equipment, on Monday reported a preliminary rise in fourth-quarter orders.

The Dutch company said orders for the final quarter of 2025 are expected to reach €250 million ($292 million), up from €174.7 million in the third quarter and €128 million in the second quarter, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

"Order strength ... was principally due to ​a broad-based increase in bookings ‌by Asian subcontractors for 2.5D data center applications and renewed capacity purchases by leading photonics customers," BESI said in a statement.

The ⁠company makes the machines ​that pick up ​chips and bond them onto boards or other chips. It ‍supplies ⁠subcontractors that assemble the final hardware for chip designers like NVIDIA and AMD.


