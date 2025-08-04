Best Altcoins to buy now: Cardano, Shiba Inu and Remittix set to skyrocket in August

The best altcoins to buy now are seeing renewed interest as the crypto market flashes bullish signs. This week, U.S. SEC Chair Gary Gensler hinted at a shift in regulatory tone, saying the commission is “open to dialogue” with crypto firms. That softening language is already sparking investor confidence. Meanwhile, a recent CoinShares report shows over $1 billion in inflows into digital assets, with altcoins accounting for a significant portion.

Projects with strong fundamentals and community backing are standing out. In this regard, three tokens are making headlines: Cardano, Shiba Inu and one DeFi giant that just unveiled its wallet and a bold new ecosystem.

Cardano Surge After Whale Accumulation Reaches 14-Month High

Cardano (ADA) has been flashing strong signals. According to data from IntoTheBlock, whale wallets holding over 10 million ADA reached their highest level since May 2023. This suggests that big players are preparing for a major price breakout. ADA is now hovering around $0.73, down 8% week-over-week.

Experts have observed that Cardano price is showing the same price structure as the last cycle, only this time, it’s unfolding more gradually. And it feels like we’re right at the beginning of an explosive move.

As a low gas fee crypto with a strong roadmap, ADA remains one of the top cryptos to buy now for long-term gains.

Shiba Inu Stuns Market With 100% Burn Rate Spike

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is no longer just a meme. This week, the SHIB burn rate surged by 100%, with over 300 million tokens removed from circulation in one day. This deflationary move comes alongside rising traction on Shibarium, SHIB’s Layer 2 blockchain, which now supports more than 1 million transactions daily.

Crypto Experts have noted that the RSI for Shiba Inu signals a bullish reversal as SHIB targets a 25% Rally. As one of the top cryptos under $1 and a growing ecosystem, Shiba Inu is getting serious attention from early-stage crypto investors.

Best Crypto to Buy? Remittix May Already Be Winning

Remittix is turning heads as it rises through the ranks of top crypto to buy now. The Remittix Wallet was officially revealed last week, and with a Q3 launch on the horizon, this Layer 2 Ethereum alternative is catching attention from DeFi insiders. It’s built for real-world utility, especially in solving the $19 trillion global payments bottleneck through borderless crypto-to-fiat rails.

Unlike most tokens focused on hype, Remittix is being seen as the best DeFi altcoin for 2025. With over 40 cryptocurrencies and 30 fiat pairs supported from day one, it’s becoming the go-to DeFi project for users looking for low cap crypto gems that offer fast, real transaction volumes.

Why Remittix Outpaces Other Coins While Cardano is respected for its tech and Shiba Inu for its reach, Remittix outshines both in utility and growth outlook:

Real-World Utility: Built for actual use — not just speculation

Momentum is building ahead of wallet launch

Backed by real tech - not just hype

Time-sensitive entry point before listings and parabolic growth

Remittix is also rewarding its early adopters with a $250,000 giveaway, a move that’s driving traction across platforms. As other projects focus on updates, Remittix is building solutions. For anyone asking what is the best crypto presale, this could be the clear answer.

Altcoin Season Reloaded: Timing Is Everything

The market is shifting fast. As capital flows into altcoins, the best altcoins to buy now are those combining strong use cases, solid tech and real-world integration. Cardano and Shiba Inu are making progress, but Remittix is positioning itself as the fastest growing crypto of 2025.

With its wallet rollout scheduled for Q3 and key utility features already built in, this could be crypto’s next big launch. If you’re searching for crypto solving real world problems, crypto with passive income potential, or simply want to buy RTX tokens before demand spikes, Remittix might be the opportunity worth watching closely.

