Best Crypto to buy now: BTC, ETH, and XRP targets revealed – but Solaxy (SOLX) & BTCBULL could be the real winners

Despite the fact that the year started with a historic rally, the last couple of weeks have been very bearish for most assets.

But this time, even the biggest ones like BTC, ETH, and XRP could see their price dip – and even though all of them have suffered double-digit losses, analysts seem to be pretty optimistic about their future.

Now, while some traders are using their chance to buy the dip, many seasoned investors seek the best crypto to buy now — but Solaxy ($SOLX) and BTC Bull Token ($BTCBULL) seem to be the real winners.

Let’s check out the details and see why!

BTC, ETH, and XRP Targets Revealed – What Can We Expect in Q2 2025?

The Trump administration’s Bitcoin and crypto reserve announcement was highly anticipated, but ongoing trade wars have changed the market’s current direction. Bigger investors have been pulling back, with U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs losing over $4.3 billion in the past two months.

Bitcoin (BTC) surged only 2% last week, and it’s still struggling to stay above $84K. Short-term charts suggest a bearish pattern forming, which could push BTC toward $82K. Ethereum (ETH) isn’t faring much better, with weak momentum across the broader altcoin market.

Ripple’s XRP has been showing signs of a potential reversal since December 2024 – head and shoulders (H&S) pattern has been forming, with key support at $2.

But according to crypto analyst Max Roze, BTC, ETH, and XRP still have a chance for amazing potential in Q2 2025. If momentum moves in their favor, BTC could explode past $150k, ETH might break the $6k mark, and XRP could hit $10. However, with institutional selling and uncertain macro conditions, these targets could take time to play out.

These are the reasons why so many investors are moving away from popular projects and into new alternatives considered the best cryptos to buy now for the highest returns. So, let’s take a look at a few of the hottest options in the past months.

Solaxy ($SOLX) Is the Best Crypto to Buy Now That Could Dominate Solana’s Layer 2 Field

Solaxy ($SOLX) is the first-ever Layer 2 scaling solution for Solana, built to solve some of the network’s biggest issues. It speeds up transactions, boosts efficiency, and reduces congestion, making Solana more scalable and smoother to use.

As the first of its kind, besides improving Solana, it also connects it to Ethereum, allowing smooth asset transfers between the two ecosystems. If the SEC approves a Solana spot ETF, demand for Solaxy could explode even more. It’s clear why Solaxy is considered the best crypto to buy now by thousands of investors, and why its community exploded to over 72,000 on X and nearly 10,000 on the official Telegram account.

The project is already hitting milestones – its ICO has pulled in nearly $27 million, with strong momentum behind it. Lower fees, faster transactions, and Ethereum compatibility make Solaxy an important factor in Solana’s future – so, get in now as its presale won’t stay open forever.

BTC Bull Token ($BTCBULL) Comes Up with a New Way to Earn Bitcoin

BTC Bull Token ($BTCBULL) is a second shot for those who missed Bitcoin’s early rally. Powered by meme energy and AI-powered rewards, it lets holders earn real Bitcoin through automatic airdrops each time BTC crosses its key price levels.

The concept is simple – as Bitcoin hits milestones, BTC Bull holders get paid. It also features an interesting staking system with potential annual returns of around 115%, bringing a serious earning offer.

Right now, BTC Bull tokens are selling for $0.002415, making them a cheap entry into Bitcoin rewards – and it’s rare for a meme coin to deliver real passive income, but this one does.

With over $3.7 million in the bag and strong presale momentum, you better hurry to jump in and secure your first batch of tokens before it hits the listing.

The Takeaway

Although the bearish trend keeps hitting the market hard, analysts have revealed some optimistic targets for BTC, ETH, and XRP.

But if you’re looking for the best crypto to buy now, and projects that could skyrocket your portfolio during this cycle, check out Solaxy ($SOLX) and BTC Bull Token ($BTCBULL), both of which are showing massive potential.

Since both of them are seeing some amazing early results, don’t miss out on buying top crypto presales at attractive rates.

