Best Crypto to buy now – Next 100x coins you can still get early

Most investors hear about the next 100x coins only after they've already exploded. By the time the hype kicks in, those early gains are long gone.

But if you know where to look, there are still undervalued projects with real potential waiting to break out. In this guide, we’ve rounded up the best crypto to buy now — tokens that are still flying under the radar but showing signs of strong momentum.

Some of the trending projects include Solaxy ($SOLX), BTC Bull ($BTCBULL), Mind of Pepe ($MIND), Best Wallet Token ($BEST), and Meme Index ($MEMEX).

Let’s check out the deets.

5 Best Cryptos To Buy Now – Quick List

First, let’s go through a quick overview of the best cryptos to buy now below.

5 Next 100x Coins You Can Still Get Early – In-Depth Analysis

Now, here’s a detailed look at the next 100x coins you can still get early.

Solaxy ($SOLX) – Improving Solana with Advanced Layer-2 Technology

Solaxy ($SOLX) introduces a Layer-2 solution to address critical challenges within the Solana network, including congestion, transaction failures, and scalability limitations.

By processing transactions off-chain before finalizing them on the Solana mainnet, Solaxy reduces network load and maintains low fees and high transaction speeds even during periods of intense activity.

A key differentiator for Solaxy is its integrated Solana-Ethereum bridge, which enables seamless asset transfers between these major blockchain ecosystems. This feature brings liquidity options and portfolio management capabilities for users operating across both networks.

Solaxy implements sophisticated real-time monitoring and predictive analytics to identify and resolve potential network vulnerabilities before they impact performance.

The project has secured over $26 million in funding to date. With its ICO currently active, investors still have the opportunity to acquire $SOLX tokens before their listing on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

BTC Bull (BTCBULL) – Rewarding Holders with Bitcoin at Every Price Milestone

BTC Bull ($BTCBULL) rewards investors with real Bitcoin as the value increases. The token automatically distributes BTC airdrops to all holders' wallets whenever Bitcoin reaches key price milestones.

The reward system activates with each $50,000 BTC price increase, so investors can accumulate Bitcoin without additional purchases. BTC Bull Token also implements a deflationary mechanism that reduces the total supply over time.

This combination of Bitcoin airdrops, systematic token burns, and high-yield staking encourages long-term investment making it one of the best cryptos to buy now.

The project has secured $3.6 million in funding. Investors can join the presale using cryptocurrency, credit cards, debit cards, or through the Best Wallet mobile app.

Mind of Pepe ($MIND) – AI Analytics Transforming Crypto Trading

Mind of Pepe ($MIND) brings AI-powered crypto analytics so traders can get a strategic advantage. Mind of Pepe launched its presale on January 13, 2025, and has attracted over $7.3 million in funding.

Its AI system tracks market movements, engages with crypto communities, and develops new tokens to improve investor performance.

The AI operates continuously on X, monitoring social media conversations, analyzing blockchain transactions, and identifying new trends before they reach mainstream awareness. $MIND holders receive these insights exclusively, so they can discover valuable opportunities ahead of the market.

Best Wallet Token ($BEST) – Streamlining Multi-Chain Crypto Management

Best Wallet Token ($BEST) may simplify cryptocurrency asset management across different blockchain networks. One of its key innovations is the upcoming Best Card, which will work with Apple Pay and Google Pay, which allows cryptocurrency spending for everyday purchases.

The platform unifies over 60 blockchains into a single interface, so that users can track, manage, and trade digital assets without switching between wallets.

Best Wallet Token has raised nearly $11 million during its presale phase. The ICO is still open, so it’s potentially the last opportunity to get the best crypto to buy now at presale rates.

Meme Index ($MEMEX) – Decentralized Crypto Index Platform for Different Risk Categories

Meme Index ($MEMEX) structures the meme coin ecosystem through a systematic approach. The platform classifies meme coins into four risk categories—Meme Titan, Meme Moonshot, Meme Midcap, and Meme Frenzy.

This classification system eliminates speculation from meme coin investing by enabling traders to select options based on defined risk parameters rather than hype.

$MEMEX holders gain access to these risk-sorting tools, providing them with methods to find promising meme coins with clear risk profiles. The project launched its presale in December 2024 and has secured over $4 million in funding.

The Bottom Line

Finding the best crypto to buy now is about recognizing potential before it takes off. The next 100x coins often come from projects with strong utility, dedicated teams, and growing communities.

Currently, some of the trending ones include Solaxy ($SOLX), BTC Bull ($BTCBULL), Mind of Pepe ($MIND), Best Wallet Token ($BEST), and Meme Index ($MEMEX).

These are potentially the next 100x coins you can still get early, so don’t wait until the ICO concludes and they get their first listings!

