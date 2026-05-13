Brussels Airport loses nearly 50,000 passengers amid Middle East war

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The ongoing escalation in the Middle East caused Brussels Airport to lose around 50,000 passengers in April, matching the decline recorded in March, the airport operator said on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

According to a statement released Tuesday, the drop was linked to reduced flight operations to destinations across the region.

“There are currently no flights to Tel Aviv or Doha and, although flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi have resumed in recent weeks, frequencies remain lower than last year. This situation once again resulted in a loss of 50,000 passengers in April,” the statement said.

Despite the disruption, passenger traffic at Belgium’s main airport still rose 3.8 percent year-on-year in April, exceeding 2.2 million travelers.

Cargo operations also recorded growth, with the airport handling 73,964 metric tons of freight during the month, an increase of more than 6 percent compared with April last year.

Regional tensions have intensified since the United States and Israel launched a joint military campaign against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliatory attacks by Tehran against Israel and U.S. allies in the Gulf region, as well as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire came into effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but negotiations in Islamabad failed to secure a permanent agreement. The truce was later extended by U.S. President Donald Trump without a specified deadline.

Amid the regional escalation, several airlines have suspended flights to destinations in the Middle East and Gulf region due to security concerns.

News.Az